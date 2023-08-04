PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield woman has been charged in Hendricks County after she allegedly sold drugs to Taylor Cook, a woman who overdosed in March.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Hendricks County, 31-year-old Lauren Barton was charged with one count of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

Taylor Cook

On March 17, officers were dispatched to a home on a call of an overdose. The documents read that Cook was found at Barton’s apartment “with a cord wrapped around her arm.” Cook was also described as being “cold and not responding,” after Barton told officers she administered three doses of Narcan to Cook.

When detectives executed a search warrant for Barton’s apartment, they found receipts and wrappers with powder substances in them, as well as other drug paraphernalia. A search warrant that was granted for Barton’s cell phone uncovered multiple text conversations between Barton and Cook, mainly centering around Cook purchasing drugs from Barton.

In a future conversation with Barton, officers said she outlined the evening of March 16 for investigators, stating that Barton and Cook were hanging out at Barton’s apartment.

When asked about the texts outlining a particular transaction surrounding Suboxone on March 15, Barton claimed that the transaction was between Cook and her boyfriend, who was using Barton’s phone. Barton then told investigators that some of the narcotics were used that evening.

According to court records, officials issued an arrest warrant for Barton on Friday with no bond until the initial hearing. Barton has been in jail since July 23 on a Residential Entry charge.