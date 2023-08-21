INDIANAPOLIS — A woman involved in a November 2021 crash that killed a juvenile on the south side of Indianapolis has taken a plea deal.

A sentencing order released Monday indicates Teresa Miranda-Carvajal was charged on six counts — five of which were for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated. The sixth count was for Neglect of a Dependent.

The first four counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Miranda-Carvajal was given 180 and 910 days for counts five and six, respectively.

The two sentences are due to run concurrently. Miranda-Carvajal also received 180 and 455 days of jail credit on counts five and six. Counting the credit she got, Miranda-Carvajal will spend just over a year incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.

Miranda-Carvajal was arrested for operating a vehicle intoxicated on Nov. 26, 2021. She was involved in a crash between a minivan and car that resulted in one juvenile dying and three others sustaining injuries.

Giovanni Romero was also arrested and charged with five separate OWI counts. His plea hearing is set for Aug. 29.