INDIANAPOLIS – “Please, I don’t wanna die.”

Those were among the last words ever spoken by D’Lon Edwards, who died in a December 2021 shooting. He was 34 years old.

Edwards called 911 to report that he’d been shot, and someone had taken his car. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2021 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

“I’ve been shot, I’m on someone’s front porch. I ran for help,” he told a dispatcher, according to court documents.

Edwards said he didn’t know the person who shot him, telling the dispatcher a woman “took off in my car, she took off in a Volkswagen Passat 2021 rental.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers soon responded to the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue to provide aid to Edwards, who later died at an area hospital.

Just down the street, parked in the driveway of a home on Diamond Lane, police located the Volkswagen Passat—the same car Edwards had mentioned—with the windshield wipers still going and the driver’s side window broken.

Police interview Mockabee

Officers knocked on the door and encountered Chaznee Mockabee. Police asked her if she’d seen or heard anything about a shooting nearby; Mockabee said she hadn’t. When asked for her name, she shut the door and refused to respond to police for about 30 minutes.

She finally came out with her mother and juvenile daughter. Police took her in for questioning, but Mockabee requested an attorney. Investigators obtained a search warrant to get a DNA sample and fingerprints.

She was later released pending further investigation.

Investigators noted the Passat was parked in the driveway of Mockabee’s home on Diamond Lane. Shell casings were visible on the passenger side. After getting a search warrant for the home, police found a handgun lying on the floor near a couch.

The home had several surveillance cameras, but police were unable to find video of the shooting. They did find, however, video from before the incident and additional video of a fire truck responding to the scene.

Neighbor tells police about shooting

Officers spoke to a neighbor who told them someone had been shot in front of his home. He said a bullet went through one of his windows toward the room where his daughters were sleeping. Gunfire woke him up around 3:10 a.m. He didn’t immediately contact police, he said, because he was more concerned for his children’s safety at the time.

The neighbor recalled seeing a car near the intersection of Diamond Lane and Lawndale Avenue turn right before backing up and going around the block. He said the car stopped and a woman, “who appeared to be desperate,” got out with a gun in her hand.

He heard noises around the house. At the sound of approaching sirens, the woman pulled the car into the driveway as another woman urged her to come inside the home. Police then arrived, followed by a fire truck, the neighbor said. He recalled officers responding to the house next door and talking to the woman, who then shut the door. His description of her matched that of Mockabee.

Key evidence includes DNA, fingerprints, gun

According to a Dec. 21, 2021, report from a fingerprint examiner, a print from the driver’s side front door frame of the Volkswagen belonged to Edwards. A second fingerprint lifted from the interior passenger side front window came back as a match for Mockabee.

In November 2022, detectives requested a DNA comparison between Mockabee and DNA found on the gun recovered from inside her home. On May 9, 2023, a forensic scientist said the DNA matched.

“The report states that a DNA profile is at least one trillion times more likely if it originated from Chaznee Mockabee and two unknown individuals than if it had originated from three unknown, related individuals,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “Statistical analysis provides very strong support for the inclusion of Chaznee Mockabee. D ’Lon Edwards is excluded as a contributor to the DNA profile.”

Investigators recovered the DNA profile from the trigger edges, trigger guard edges, magazine ejector button, grip knurling and slide knurling.

A separate forensic scientist determined the same gun had fired the bullet recovered during Edwards’ autopsy, according to court documents.

After a lengthy investigation spanning more than a year and a half, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office determined it had enough evidence to charge Mockabee, who faces one count of murder in Edwards’ death.

The probable cause affidavit didn’t disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

The prosecutor’s office filed the case on June 23. Police arrested Mockabee, now 32, two days later after using license plate reader technology to find her. She’s being held without bond.