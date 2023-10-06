INDIANAPOLIS – A man ended up in the hospital following a shooting on the near northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Ralston Avenue, where they fond a man had been shot.

“The adult male was in stable condition,” said Capt. Don Weilhammer with IMPD. “He was transported to Methodist Hospital by Indianapolis EMS, and he is still in stable condition at the hospital at this time.”

Weilhammer described the shooting as “family-related,” and said police have a suspect in mind.

“The suspect is known, although we are not releasing that information at this time,” Weilhammer said. “It’s family-related, so it was very targeted against this individual and like I said, it’s family-related.”

The shooting remains under investigation. IMPD urged anyone with additional information to contact Det. Ronald Clayton at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).