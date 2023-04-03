INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say an argument led to a weekend shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Terrell Williams, 18, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery in the April 2 incident, according to the jail records.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers with IMPD’s East District were dispatched to John Jay Drive in response to a reported shooting. They found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound; the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Aggravated Assault detectives spoke with several people at the scene and learned the suspect, Williams, was inside the apartment building where it happened. They apprehended Williams without incident as he exited the apartment hours after the shooting and took him in for questioning.

Police said preliminary indications were that an argument had preceded the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.