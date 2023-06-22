INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police Department homicide detectives arrested two people in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Jeremiah Lewis on Wednesday.

IMPD says they arrested a 14-year-old girl and 19-year-old Wardell Wright for their reported roles in Lewis’ murder Sunday morning on the city’s far west side.

IMPD was called to Lohr Drive on Sunday just before 10 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they found Lewis shot inside a vehicle. After medics arrived he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. They spoke to multiple people who provided information. Detectives say they’re confident the shooting was a “targeted” incident.

Preliminarily police believe that Lewis was in the vehicle at Lohr Drive and Lohr Way when he was shot and then drove a short distance before the vehicle struck a mailbox, struck a vehicle in the driveway and came to a stop.

Detectives were able to identify potential suspects and located the 14-year-old girl. On Wednesday the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) took Wright into custody. Both were arrested on preliminary murder charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

The chief of police made a statement following the arrests:

“I am grateful to the detectives who worked hard to make these arrests so quickly and to the members of our community who cooperated with the investigation,” said Chief Randal Taylor. “At the same time, I am devastated there is a 15-year-old who was murdered, there are two other teens whose lives will be changed forever, and there are three families whose lives are in chaos over this incident. We can and must do better as a community to help guide our children and keep tragedies like this from happening.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation to learn any more information about the shooting. They’re asking anyone with tips on what led up to the incident to contact the IMPD homicide detective at (317) 327-3475 or call crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.