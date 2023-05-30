DALEVILLE, Ind. – A 2-year-old Delaware County boy needed at least three doses of naloxone after police say he overdosed on opioids.

Emergency personnel responded around 8:30 a.m. on May 25 to a home on W. Main St. in Daleville after someone called 911 to report a 2-year-old boy was unresponsive.

The caller had performed CPR on the unconscious boy, who was then placed in the back of an East Madison Fire Territory ambulance. He received two doses of naloxone, a drug used to counter the symptoms of an opioid overdose. After receiving the medication, he “became semi-responsive” and was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Staff believed the boy suffered an overdose from opioids.

The boy was then moved to Indianapolis’ Riley Hospital for Children, where he received an additional dose of naloxone. Doctors at Riley said the boy’s condition was “likely the result of an opioid overdose,” according to court documents.

That afternoon, police returned to the home with a search warrant. Investigators swabbed several areas for field testing; multiple countertop surfaces contained “trace amounts of fentanyl,” according to court documents.

Around 7 p.m., investigators again returned to the home. They encountered an angry Joshua Thurston, who “opened the screen door and began yelling and taking an aggressive posture,” according to court documents. The 39-year-old “continued his outburst” with a Taser pointed at him before complying and being handcuffed, police said.

Tiffany Anderson, 34, met officers in the kitchen. She was placed in handcuffs.

Both individuals were taken to the Delaware County Jail. Thurston was booked on charges of neglect of a dependent and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug. Anderson faces a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.