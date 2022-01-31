Police arrest Indy man accused of sexual misconduct with 2 girls in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man accused of sexual misconduct with two girls under the age of 16 in Parke County was arrested over the weekend.

Indiana State Police said their investigation began in July of 2021 after the Vermillion County Department of Child Services contacted them regarding allegations against 22-year-old Jacob Stone.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on January 22 of 2022. A state police said a trooper arrested Stone without incident on January 29.

Stone was taken to the Parke County Jail on two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. His bond was set at $15,000.