INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a stolen gun from a juvenile on the downtown canal over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD Special Events and Downtown District worked together to patrol areas near the canal, including the Colts playground, bar district and nearby parking lots.

The area has been the focus of increased scrutiny since four people were shot on May 11.

On June 4, officers noticed a large group of juveniles carrying handguns in plain view. When officers tried to contact the teens, they scattered southbound to try to get away.

Police set up a perimeter and located a 16-year-old in an alley in the 500 block of N. Senate Avenue. They detained the teen, who was in the possession of a gun that police later determined had been stolen.

Police identified other individuals from the group. However, they were not in possession of additional guns.

IMPD did find another firearm nearby, however, after a ballistics K9 officer came across a gun in the 600 block of N. Senate Avenue.