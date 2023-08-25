SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — An elderly couple was assaulted, the husband shot, during an armed home invasion in Shelbyville last Friday, court documents reveal.

Colton Lacy, 33, of Indianapolis was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the home invasion. He faces preliminary charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents reveal that on Aug. 18, at 3:25 p.m., a woman received a call from her elderly mother who was screaming, “Help! Hurry! Come here now! (We’re) under attack!”

The home invasion occurred at a Shelbyville home occupied by an 87-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife. Investigators said two men outfitted in “tactical” clothing and armed with a handgun and a long gun invaded the elderly couple’s home at 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.

The suspects were reportedly dropped off outside the residence by a maroon Dodge Charger.

The home invaders confronted the woman in the kitchen and demanded money, according to the documents. The woman was forced to sit on the couch while the men searched her home. Police said the 84-year-old woman had recently been hospitalized and was on oxygen and receiving in-home care.

Colton Lacy (Shelby County Sheriff’s Department)

According to court documents, the woman’s 87-year-old husband came in from the workshop to check on her and saw the home invaders. The home invaders reportedly shouted “Where is the money!” and “Give me the money!” in the husband’s face, who responded by shoving one of the men.

Police said the elderly man was then shot through the arm/shoulder area and struck on the head with a gun at least three times, causing severe laceration and bleeding. The invaders then left the home and were picked up by the maroon Dodge Charger.

According to reports, the homeowners later told police they had no idea why their home was targeted and that the couple didn’t have any money.

Police were able to connect the Dodge Charger to Colton Lacy thanks to multiple surveillance cameras capturing footage of the vehicle. Police ended up tracking the vehicle to a home in Indianapolis where Lacy lived.

Police said photos were also found on Lacy’s social media accounts that showed him and other men pointing firearms. One of the firearms matched the description of a gun used in the home invasion.

At this time, police have not announced any other arrests or named any other potential suspects involved in the home invasion.

Lacy is being held in Shelby County Jail.