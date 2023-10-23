INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting from last week.

Wendell Russell, 28, faces a preliminary murder charge in the shooting that killed 32-year-old William Hodges.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of East 30th Street around 4 p.m. on Oct. 17 where they found Hodges had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About ten minutes later, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to the 5600 block of North Post Road where they found Russell with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition; police later discovered Russell had been shot near East 30th Street—the same area where Hodges had been killed.

After further investigation, and in consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, police arrested Russell on Friday.

Police previously said a disturbance led to the shooting on East 30th Street.