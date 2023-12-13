INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made an arrest in connection with a Tuesday morning shooting on the far east side.

Officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of Folsom Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a person had been shot. The individual was taken to an area hospital.

On Wednesday, IMPD said detectives identified 29-year-old Christopher Stewart as the possible suspect. He was taken into custody with help from IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit.

Christopher Stewart/Marion County Jail

Police arrested Stewart after an interview. Preliminary charges against him include battery and criminal recklessness, according to jail records.

The incident remains under investigation.