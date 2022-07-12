FISHERS, Ind. – Police recovered stolen items belonging to more than a dozen people after an alert resident’s tip in Fishers.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from someone who reported seeing suspicious men driving a white Chevrolet car in the 11400 block of Timberlane Drive. Police found two men matching the suspects’ description.

The men got into the car and drove off; officers pursued and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The car kept going, however, until it became disabled on 82nd Street.

Three people got out of the car, police said, and ran off. Police were able to capture one of them, later identified as 23-year-old Joshua Morillo of Indianapolis.

When police searched the car, they found stolen property belonging to 18 people and were able to return it. Investigators also recovered a pair of handguns from the car.

Morillo was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges of theft (2 felony counts and 11 misdemeanor counts), unauthorized entry into a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Fishers police are reminding residents not to leave valuables inside their cars. The case remains under investigation.