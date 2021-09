INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help finding three male suspects accused of a carjacking in August.

According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, the three men were armed when they carjacked a victim at 5688 Georgetown Road around 1 p.m. on August 22.

The men then took off in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were all wearing hoodies and skinny jeans during the incident.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)