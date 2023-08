INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County law enforcement investigators is seeking help from the public in locating a robbery suspect.

Investigators said as of Aug. 9, Tyler Davis is wanted on a warrant for robbery issued on Apr. 6, 2023. Davis is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Davis is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).