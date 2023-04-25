INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting on the east side just days after a homicide at the same location.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of North Dequincy Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said a person suffered a graze wound and was in stable condition.

IMPD officers and a SWAT team are in the area. Police responded to the same address early Sunday morning in response to a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man.

According to IMPD incident reports, officers were also called to the area late Monday night after shots were reportedly fired nearby.