COLUMBUS, Ind. — A shoplifting investigation took a serious turn in Columbus after police said they learned the suspect was a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Police were called to a Walmart (735 Whitfield Drive) in Columbus before 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14 for a man suspected of shoplifting. Store security told police the man, identified as Randall Burton, 40, of Hope, Indiana, was opening packaged merchandise with a knife and putting the items, including a pair of headphones, in his pockets.

Officers described Burton as “uncooperative” but were able to detain him after a short struggle.

Police confiscated a knife and a loaded handgun in Burton’s possession, along with the stolen headphones.

Burton had previous felony convictions, making unable to possess the firearm legally.

He was preliminary charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.