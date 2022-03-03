FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck crashed through a guardrail and into Highland Cemetery near Hoosier Road and 116th Street in Fishers.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver ditched the vehicles on the cemetery ground, but left behind a path of destruction.

The driver hit roughly two dozen tombstones. Some were knocked over, smashed or uprooted. A member of the cemetery’s board said many of the headstones date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“It kind of tugs at your heart strings when you start looking at this damage,” Matt Adamson said. “This is somebody’s father, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt.”

The damage was still visible today, including car parts scattered through the length of the cemetery.





Adamson works with Architectural Brick and Tile and stopped by to check out the damage. He said he’s trying to work with the cemetery to repair the historic headstones.

“You can’t really replace history there’s a lot of history here and it would be a new headstone but it’s not the same,” Adamson said.

The work, Adamson said, would take weeks to collect the pieces and put them back together. Some larger headstones will require large equipment to place them back in their spot.

“Cemeteries are…I think they are actually a beautiful place,” Adamson said “It’s supposed to be a peaceful place and you know it made me angry because I wouldn’t like that if it was my family’s cemetery.”

Adamson hopes the Fishers community will come together to do what it takes to repair the cemetery. He also wants the driver to be caught and held accountable.

“I’m sure a lot of these folks that are here are missed by loved ones and it’s just not who we are as a community I think they should be held accountable,” Adamson said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

A representative of the cemetery said many of the graves are so old that there is not much family left to notify.

Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1872.