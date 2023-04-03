BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 22-year-old man from Columbus is accused of driving his pickup truck through the front window of a Bartholomew County house while intoxicated.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department said the incident occured at 10:21 a.m. on Friday in the 4300 block of N 200 W.

Fortunately, the sheriff’s department said no one was home when the accused drunk driver drove his Ford F-350 into the front of the home and busted in a large window.

The driver was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

Police said the man has since been released from jail.