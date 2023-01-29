K9 Skye poses with drugs and cash recovered after the execution of a search warrant in Edinburgh. (Photo Provided By Edinburgh Police Department)

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police found over 230 grams of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana at an Edinburgh home after a four-month investigation, the Edinburgh Police Department said.

EPD explained that it used their two newly-formed narcotics teams throughout the investigation to find drugs during traffic stops on people leaving a residence in the 900 block of South Holland Street. K9 Kiara recovered 11 grams of meth on one of the traffic stops.

When police executed a search warrant on the home, K9 Skye helped officers find about 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana, said EPD.

Drugs and cash recovered after the execution of a search warrant in Edinburgh.(Photo Provided By Edinburgh Police Department)

K9 Kiara poses with drugs recovered after a traffic stop in Edinburgh. (Photo Provided By Edinburgh Police Department)

Police arrested two men. Thomas Burton, 62, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, dealing marijuana (prior conviction) and maintaining a common nuisance. Donald Knight, 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance. Both were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.

Just last year, the community donated thousands toward the police department’s first K9 unit since the 1980s, and the Edinburgh Town Council voted to create an official fund for the K9 program.