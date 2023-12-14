MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is accused of raping a 3-year-old girl and attacking the girl’s mother after being confronted with video proof outside a Muncie business.

Kevin Davis, 29, was arrested on Wednesday on various preliminary charges including child molestation, a Level 1 felony; rape, a Level 3 felony; possession of child porn and obstruction of justice, both Level 5 felonies, and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.

Booking photo of Kevin Davis (Delaware Co. Jail)

According to court documents, the victim’s mother recently discovered videos on Davis’s phone that showed him molesting and forcibly having sex with the 3-year-old girl. The mother ended up sending the videos to herself and then confronted Davis outside of a Muncie business.

After showing Davis the videos and asking him how he could commit such a heinous act, Davis is accused of snatching the phone away from the victim’s mother and slamming it on the ground. Davis then reportedly assaulted the victim’s mother, punching her over a dozen times. Police said other individuals witnessed the attack.

Police arrived at the scene a short time after the attack and located Davis walking in a nearby field. Davis ended up admitting to “whooping her a–,” when police questioned him about assaulting the mother, according to court documents.

Court documents reveal that a search of Davis’s phone uncovered the videos in question which allegedly show Davis forcibly committing sex acts on the 3-year-old. Police said Davis also admitted to committing the acts inside a Muncie home in late November.

If charged and convicted with a Level 1 felony for child molestation, Davis could face between 20 and 40 years in prison.