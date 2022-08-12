INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.

The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.

During the dispute, police say Gibson kidnapped his girlfriend and her two young children. He allegedly drove them away from their Lawrence home as police say he was trying to get money from them.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said they got involved in the case after a 911 call from someone saying there were three people that were kidnapped out of Lawrence located at the I-65 rest park near the 148 mile marker.

Deputies with the office responded to find the woman and her two children being held against their will. The deputies were able to place Gibson into custody.

LPD detectives arrived at the scene and took Gibson to the Marion County jail. Sheriff Michael Nielsen with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said this case was a great example of teamwork.

“This morning is another great example of teamwork between the community and law enforcement. We have said on many occasions that without your assistance, we could not do what we do. This good samaritan did the right thing, and now because of their brave and quick actions and the timely response of the BCSO Deputies, these three victims are now safe from harm. Great work!” Sheriff Michael Nielsen

Gibson was being held Friday on preliminary charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, strangulation and domestic battery.