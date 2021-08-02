Police in Jackson County make arrest in deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to police, a man was shot on July 29 at a home in the 8000 block of N. County Road 925 East.

Police were notified of the shooting when a woman driving on County Road 875 East says a car in front of her stopped, and someone inside came back to her car and asked her to call 911 for a male in their car who had been shot.

The shooting victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and did not survive his injuries. Police identified the victim as Lelan-Eric W. Sharp, 22, of North Vernon.

Police say they developed probable cause to arrest 32-year-old Jeremiah Oliger of Seymour. He is accused of murder.

