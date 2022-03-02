BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police say they are attempting to get a male suspect out of a home in Zionsville.

The incident began just before 5 a.m. when someone called police about a man with a firearm walking in the area of Lakeview Drive and Karen Drive off of Oak Street. The caller told police the man pointed the firearm at them.

Police say once officers arrived on scene, the suspect went into a nearby family member’s home and has not come out since.

They say the man is alone in the home, and a perimeter has been secured.

Police say this is an active situation. Avoid the area. If you live nearby, stay in your home and lock the doors.