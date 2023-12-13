HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – An Indy man who claimed to be from the Indiana Republic, a “sovereign citizen” during a traffic stop was charged after he was reportedly found with an illegal firearm and marijuana.

Court documents explained an officer was traveling near CR 500 North and CR 800 West in Hancock County on Dec. 3 around 11:15 p.m. Police said a passenger car was seen driving southbound at the intersection with a headlight out.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop on the sedan.

The officer said he could see the head and shoulders of the driver and passenger moving around frantically inside the vehicle.

The officer called for additional backup to assist due to the behavior of movements often being associated with “criminal activity.”

Officers then asked for the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle.

When asked about any weapons in the car the driver said, “Not that I know of…*pause*…my wife has a gun that may be in the car.”

Deputies attempted to identify the passenger after getting the driver’s name, Andrew Robinson. The passenger was claiming to be from the Indiana Republic stating he had papers for his right to travel.

The man claimed his name was Khessed Leo Brahmins Bey. Both men were detained after officers detected the smell of marijuana in the vehicle.

Investigators said they found a torn-off corner baggy with green plant material near the front driver’s side door and a handgun stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Deputies said they believed the weapon was possibly a “build-at-home” gun.

Both were arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail for booking. During the arrest, officers said “Bey” refused to be fingerprinted and take a breath test. There was suspicion the man was withholding his identity and deceiving police.

Officers were later able to positively identify the man as 38-year-old Rodney Leon Robinson.

The younger Robinson had three active misdemeanor and felony arrest warrants for previous charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of meth.

Due to a prior 2005 felony conviction for dealing cocaine, Robinson was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, Level 4 felony; false identity statement, Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.

A jury trial was scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.