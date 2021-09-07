Police investigate 5th homicide within 13-hour span; 1 shot, killed on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday on the city’s west side.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Glen Arm Court at the Villa del Sol apartments before 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot. This is near W. 35th and N. High School Road.

IMPD confirmed an unresponsive man was found shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It follows an extremely violent Labor Day where four people were killed in four separate shootings, including one teenager.

IMPD confirmed this is the 178th criminal homicide of 2021.

There were several other shootings on Labor Day including one on the near west side that left a man in critical condition.

Police say the man was shot just after 11 p.m. near Michigan Street and Holt Road. It happened in the common area of an apartment building. A witness told police they saw two males driving off in a dark green or gray vehicle after the shooting.