INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon.

Officers with the IMPD responded to the area of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 4 p.m. on a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The IMPD said the victim is dead.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates once they become available.