INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a death as a homicide after finding a man dead on the city’s near west side.

IMPD was called to Arnolda Avenue on Tuesday around 4 a.m. for a death investigation. When officers arrived they found a man with traumatic injuries.

EMS arrived and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives took over and began their investigation. The coroner’s office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

The name of the victim will be announced after the next-of-kin notification is made.

One adult was taken into custody to be interviewed regarding the death investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.