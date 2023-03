INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a person was found shot on the southwest side.

Officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of S. Belmont for a reported shooting.

Police found a person in an alley with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were awake and breathing when police arrived.

Aggravated Assault detectives were called to the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.