LEBANON, Ind. – Police in Lebanon are investigating several reported car break-ins from over the weekend.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the break-ins happened Saturday in the early morning hours. Residential cameras captured three people suspected of being involved.

One of the vehicles was an unmarked unit assigned to an investigator with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the thieves stole a gun from the vehicle.

The investigation into the break-ins involves the Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Boone County Central Dispatch at (765) 482-1412, option 4 to speak with a deputy.