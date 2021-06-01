Police investigate shooting on Indy’s southeast side that left woman dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman died in a shooting on Indy’s southeast side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Greenwich Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and began investigating the scene. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency also responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

This case remains ongoing as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.