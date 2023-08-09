NEW WHITELAND, Ind. — Clark-Pleasant schools confirmed police are investigating after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school bus.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and the bus was en route to Break-O-Day Elementary School.

A student reported that another student said “they had a gun.”

The situation was immediately reported to the bus driver who got the gun from a student. The suspected student was immediately taken into custody by school police. Clark-Pleasant police also responded to the scene.

School scene after kid found with a gun on bus headed to Break-O-Day Elementary, Aug. 9, 2023.

The principal of the school was personally contacting every parent of the students on the bus.

According to a statement from the school obtained by FOX59:

We want to thank our staff and students for following the safety protocols. We are also grateful for the assistance of our police department to address this situation quickly. Thanks to our bus driver who took immediate appropriate action to confiscate the weapon. Clark-Pleasant Community Schools statement to parents

No age or grade level was provided for the student and the investigation is ongoing.

