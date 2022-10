Scene of death investigation near Langely and Holloway avenues on Oct. 3, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting an investigation after a person was found dead from undisclosed trauma.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to Holloway and Langley avenues for a reported welfare check. That’s on the near northeast side near I-70 and Keystone.

Police found a person dead at the scene, saying only that the individual suffered “injuries consistent with trauma.”

This is a developing story.