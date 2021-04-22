Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.