INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block of Post Drive, they found 1-year-old Erieomairy Dingui who police say was unresponsive.

EMS came and took the child to Riley Hospital in critical condition, but she unfortunately was pronounced dead later that day.

IMPD Child Abuse detectives launched an investigation at the house and were assisted by Marion County forensic services. During the investigation, an autopsy revealed Dingui’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma injuries and her manner of death was said to be a homicide.

According to a news release from IMPD sent Saturday, detectives have since determined who was with Dingui when the trauma happened. These findings will now be taken to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision. No suspect identities have been released.