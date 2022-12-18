INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating multiple shootings from overnight.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of N. Rural Street for a reported shooting. Officers located a person at the location. Aggravated Assault detectives responded to the scene. The victim was in stable condition, police said.

At 1:48 a.m., officers were called to the 6400 block of Boggs Creek Drive in response to a shooting. They again found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was in stable condition at Franciscan Hospital, police said. Aggravated Assault detectives were investigating.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where they found two shooting victims who’d arrived separately. Their conditions were unknown, police said, and Aggravated Assault detectives were working to find out where and when the shootings took place.

Later in the morning, IMPD officers were called to Franciscan Hospital after a shooting victim showed up at the facility. Police were uncertain of the person’s condition, but they believe the shooting happened earlier in the 1200 block of S. Girls School Road. Aggravated Assault detectives were investigating.

Police have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shootings or any possible suspects. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.