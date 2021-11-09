Police investigating shooting on Indy’s northwest side

The scene on Covered Bridge where a shooting occurred Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road in an apartment complex near 71st and Georgetown.

Police said officers located a victim on scene but did not know the victim’s condition at this time.

Media was asked by police to keep their distance as SWAT was called to scene and a perimeter was set up.

The investigation is still active and ongoing and no further information has been released.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.

