Police investigating shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s northwest side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Covered Bridge Road in an apartment complex near 71st and Georgetown.
Police said officers located a victim on scene but did not know the victim’s condition at this time.
Media was asked by police to keep their distance as SWAT was called to scene and a perimeter was set up.
The investigation is still active and ongoing and no further information has been released.
This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.