KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating an attempted murder and criminal recklessness case after a man overdosed in his home.

On Sept. 16 just before 7 p.m., police responded to a call of a man overdosing on South Bell Street. When officers arrived, they located a 38-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Medics arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. Police did not specify what the man “overdosed” on in their release.

Officers spoke with the victim’s wife on the scene. During the initial investigation, the woman led officers to believe the overdose was “not accidental.” The victim was then taken to a Kokomo hospital.

Sarha Steele booking photo (Kokomo Police)

Investigators said they continued their investigation, which led to the arrest of the victim’s wife, 36-year-old Sarha Steele for criminal recklessness, Level 6 Felony. She was taken to the Howard County jail.

On Sept. 19, Howard County Prosecutors filed and charged Steele with an additional charge of attempted murder, Level 1 Felony. Steele remains at the Howard County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

The victim was released from the hospital.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m. for Steele.

Police said the case remains active for investigation. You can contact KPD at (765) 456-7017 if you have any additional information about the case. You can also report anonymous tips on the KPD mobile app.