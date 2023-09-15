LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man is under arrest after police said he opened fire from his motorcycle in a fit of road rage, his bullets striking a nearby home.

Keylin Holly, 34, was taken into custody on Friday on preliminary charges of attempted aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a homeowner reported that their house was struck by gunfire on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. Police said the home, located in the 700 block, did sustain damage from the gunfire but said no one was injured from the stray bullets.

A witness told police the gunfire came from a motorcyclist who opened fire in a fit of road rage. Police reported being familiar with the described suspect and ended up locating and arresting Holly the following morning.