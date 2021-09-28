Police look for suspect in east side Dollar General robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana and IMPD are searching for the suspect in a robbery investigation.

On September 5, investigators say a man robbed the Dollar General at 5065 E. 38th Street at 6:27 p.m.

According to police, the suspect is 6’4″ and around 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, black pants and a full face mask. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The man was seen running from the store with a yellow shopping bag filled with cash.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477.)

