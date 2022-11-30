INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder.

The case goes back to October 29, when police found 27-year-old Kevan Akbar inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of East 30th Street. The man was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.

On November 22, detectives arrested Tiyuan Johnson for his alleged role in Akbar’s death. However, police are asking people for help identifying two other persons of interest in the case.

Photo//IMPD

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at James.Hurt@indy.gov.