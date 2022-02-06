Police looking for inmate who walked away from work assignment

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
steven bailey inmate

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are currently looking for 45-year-old Steven Bailey, inmate at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility, who walked away from his work assignment early Sunday morning.

Bailey is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen heading south from Downtown Indianapolis wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

He was convicted of dealing meth in Vanderburgh County. His expected release date is in 2025. Anyone who sees Bailey is asked to call police immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News