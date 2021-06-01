Police looking for suspects who robbed northeast side cell phone store

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are searching for two suspects in a robbery of a northeast side cell phone store.

On May 4 around 5:36 p.m., two suspects entered the T-Mobile at 4060 Pendleton Way. They walked around the store a while before one of the suspects pulled out a black handgun.

The two then told store employees to open the door that led to the safe. According to police, the suspects then stole 25 devices and left out the front door of the business.

Anyone with information about this robbery or about the two suspects can contact

Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

People who submit tips will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash

reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted

directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.