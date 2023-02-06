INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made a series of arrests connected to several different weekend shootings.

In all, IMPD took six people into custody for five separate incidents that ranged from Friday night to Sunday night across the Indianapolis area.

IMPD initially responded to the 7000 block of American Way on the northeast side around 6:30 p.m. Friday. They found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim survived, police said.

IMPD arrested 21-year-old Joe-L Hedrick in connection with the case. Preliminary charges against him include battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.

Police said cooperation from witnesses made the arrest possible; North District officers located Hedrick and took him into custody.

Shooting on Comer Avenue

The next incident happened in the early morning hours Sunday, when IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of E. Raymond Street for a reported shooting. Detectives discovered the shooting actually happened in the 1400 block of Comer Avenue on the near southeast side.

A woman had been shot; Southeast District officers searching the area located the suspect, 31-year-old David Williams, who was taken into custody on preliminary charges of battery with serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

IMPD responded to the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive on the northeast side before 1 p.m. Sunday, where they found a person had been critically injured in a shooting. Aggravated assault detectives received information from a witness that helped them track down the suspect.

East District Violent Crimes Task Force detectives located 28-year-old Lamont Franklin in the 2800 block of Pawnee Drive on Sunday evening. He was detained with help from East District officers and IMPD SWAT. Police arrested him on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Lamont Franklin

North Delaware Street incident

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on the near north side Sunday afternoon, where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be graze wounds from a gunshot. A woman had also been battered, police said.

North District officers located a pair of suspects during a search of the area and took two people into custody. Tyquan Kyle-Smith, 21, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a felon, battery with a deadly weapon and battery. Police arrested 29-year-old Honesty Rady on a preliminary charge of felony intimidation.

Tansy Court shooting

Police were dispatched Sunday night to the 5700 block of Tansy Court on the southeast side, where they found a person suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Aggravated assault detectives investigating the case worked with IMPD Southeast District, SWAT and the Beech Grove Police Department to find 33-year-old Dontrail Moore. He was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon.

Dontrail Moore

All five incidents remain under investigation, IMPD said. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in each case.