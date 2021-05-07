Police make arrests in deadly Brownsburg shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind.– Police say two people were arrested in connection with Monday’s deadly shooting in Brownsburg.

Marques Hardiman, 18, and a juvenile suspect are reportedly in custody for murder. The juvenile may be identified if the case is tried in adult court.

Police say 20-year-old Emanuel Fonville and a woman met the two at a shopping center parking lot for some sort of transaction.

Investigators say Hardiman and the juvenile robbed the victims, shot Fonville and then took off.

Fonville was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“In general, you know, it is always typically safe to do a transaction like that in a public place. However, we do see tragedies like this, somebody is in a public place and they are robbed, injured or killed,” said Cpl. Chris Nelson, public information officer for the Brownsburg Police Department.

“So with that, we definitely encourage anybody on any type of transaction to visit the Brownsburg Police Department,” continued Nelson. “Our lobby is open 24/7, and everything is video recorded, our parking lots are video recorded, so that’s the safest place a transaction could possibly take place.”