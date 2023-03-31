LEBANON, Ind. — A man was taken in for surgery after a shooting in Lebanon Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Evans Street around 6 a.m. for what was believed to be a “domestic” situation between a male and female.

“Male no longer lives here [and] was not invited into the house,” said Lt. Ryan Williamson with the Lebanon Police Department. “Some kind of altercation happened there.”

The man was shot in the altercation. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition is unknown.

Police say there is no threat to the public.