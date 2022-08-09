FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself inside a Goodwill Store on July 5.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the incident occurred at a Goodwill located at 11561 Geist Pavilion Drive, near 116th Street and Olio Road, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on July 5. Police said after the man allegedly exposed himself, he was last seen walking westbound near the Ale Emporium Restaurant.

Police have released the following photos of the suspect accused of indecent exposure.

Photos of suspect released by Fishers police



Police ask anyone who may recognize the individual to contact Detective Jonathan Dossey at dosseyj@fishers.in.us or Call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.