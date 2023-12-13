MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Police in McCordsville are investigating after a man was shot inside his home early Wednesday morning.

According to the McCordsville Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 6400 block of Teakwood Way, which is located in the Villages at Brookside neighborhood.

They found a 27-year-old man had been shot in his home. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

“This was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the public,” police said in a news release about the shooting.

Investigators are asking any neighbors with exterior camera footage to contact them. The shooting remains under investigation.