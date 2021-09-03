Police: Man shot while sitting in car at Hamilton County stoplight

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hamilton County say a man was shot inside his car while stopped at a traffic light.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 146th Street and River Road.

Deputies found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in good condition. It appeared the suspect opened fire from his vehicle while the man’s car was stopped at a traffic light, police said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

The vehicle involved was described as a metallic red, four-door sedan—possibly a Hyundai Elantra. Police said the suspect appeared to be a Black male in his early 20s.

There is no continued threat to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information should contact the Investigations Division at 317-776-9887, the HCSO Crime Tips line at 317-776-5848, or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).