INDIANAPOLIS – Police are looking for two men accused of stealing vape merchandise and threatening an employee with a gun during a robbery at an Indianapolis gas station.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft happened around 4:30 a.m. at the BP gas station located at 2065 E. Raymond St. on Jan. 28, 2022.

Police said the men began stealing vape merchandise from the store; when an employee told them to stop, they threatened to shoot the employee.

Image via Crime Stoppers

Image via Crime Stoppers

Image via Crime Stoppers

The men left in a blue Dodge SUV. One wore a blue “Champion” hoodie, blue jeans and yellow shoes. The other had a gray stocking cap and black jacket. Surveillance cameras captured images of both individuals.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).